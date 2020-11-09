Money & Banking

HDFC cuts retail prime lending rate by 10bps

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

Home loans are set to get cheaper as mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has cut its Retail Prime Lending Rate by 10 basis points.

“HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding that it will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 09, 2020
interest rate
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.