HDFC cuts retail prime lending rate by 10bps

Home loans are set to get cheaper as mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has cut its Retail Prime Lending Rate by 10 basis points.

“HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding that it will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers.