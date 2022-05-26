HDFC Ltd concludes stake sale in HDFC Capital Advisors

HDFC Ltd has concluded the divestment of stake in HDFC Capital Advisors. “...the Corporation has on May 25, 2022 concluded the aforementioned sale, at a price of ₹7,841.49 per equity share, aggregating to a consideration of ₹184.29 crore,” it said on Thursday. Following the sale, HDFC Capital Advisors has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Ltd. It however continues to be a subsidiary of the Corporation. HDFC had in April this year announced the execution of a share purchase agreement for sale of 2.35 lakh equity shares of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited representing 10 per cent of its fully diluted paid-up share capital, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Published on
May 26, 2022
