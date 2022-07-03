HDFC Ltd receives observation letters from BSE, NSE for proposed merger

HDFC Limited has received observation letters with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE and with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the proposed merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd as well as of HDFC Ltd with and into HDFC Bank.

“The Scheme (of amalgamation) remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals inter alia including approvals from the Competition Commission of India, Reserve Bank of India, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies,” HDFC Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

The validity of the observation letters from BSE and NSE is six months from the date of the letter, within which the scheme has to be submitted to the NCLT. Both the letters are dated July 2, 2022. The boards of HDFC and HDFC Bank had, on April 4, approved a scheme of amalgamation, subject to requisite approvals.

The boards of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings have also approved the merger of their respective companies with and into HDFC Ltd. “The merger is expected to be completed within a 12 to 15 month time period,” HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh had said.