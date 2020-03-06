HDFC Mutual Fund’s exposure to Yes Bank at ₹67 crore

Mumbai, Mar 6 HDFC Mutual Fund on Friday said its exposure to Yes Bank’s stocks is ₹67 crore.

“Our present exposure in Yes Bank is only ₹ 67 crore as on March 5,” HDFC Mutual Fund said in a late-night statement.

According to Morningstar data, exposure of the mutual fund house to the bank’s equities was ₹142.02 crore as of January 31, 2020.

HDFC Mutual Fund’s schemes have no outstanding exposure to debt securities issued by Yes Bank.