HDFC to hold 7.97% stake in Yes Bank for ₹1,000 crore infusion

Mortgage lender HDFC will pick up 7.97 per cent stake in Yes Bank for a ₹1,000 crore capital infusion in the cash-strapped lender.

On March 14, Yes Bank allotted 100 crore shares of face value of ₹2 each to the Corporation aggregating to 7.97 per cent of the post issue equity share capital of Yes bank, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The allotment of shares comes “after giving effect to the allotment of shares to State Bank of India, the Corporation, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank ,” it said.

On Friday, HDFC said it is investing in 100 crore equity shares of ₹2 each in Yes Bank for a consideration of ₹10 per share (including ₹8 premium) for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,000 crore.

As per the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank, 75 per cent of the total investment by the Corporation would be locked in for three years, HDFC had said.

Investments from others

SBI has invested ₹6,050 crore in crisis-ridden Yes Bank.

ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank have also joined the SBI-led consortium and invested in Yes Bank.

Axis Bank will invest ₹600 crore by buying 60 crore shares and Kotak Mahindra Bank will infuse ₹500 crore after purchasing 50 crore shares. PTI KPM