Housing and realty sector heading into the best of times, says Deepak Parekh

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The country’s housing and real estate sector is heading into the best of times, said Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation.
“Right now, there is a lot of optimism in the air on the potential of the housing and real estate sector. This isn’t just feel good talk, it is real. The Indian real estate market is on the cusp of a new growth cycle and it is important that we make the best of it,” Parekh said at the CREDAI Financial Conclave 2021 on Friday.
Parekh said that in his over 50 years of work life, he has not seen better housing affordability in the country, such easy liquidity conditions and record low interest rates and such “burning desire” to be a homeowner than in these current times.
Parekh said India is fortunate not to have a housing bubble and said the inherent demand for housing remains immense and concerted efforts have been made to ensure supply at the right price points to meet the needs of various income groups.
Apart from sales, new projects have also been launched, which he termed as “the greatest mark of confidence for the future”.
Noting that a developer’s reputation is of the foremost importance in the real estate business, Parekh said they must focus on reputation and resolution.
“Both these go hand in hand. Choose a resolution path that bails you out the fastest, not necessarily the path that maximises your returns,” he advised them.
Parekh also stressed that a defaulter tag is hard to shake-off. “Financial regulators are not willing to look at real estate non-performing loans through a different lens,” he said, adding that financiers have no choice and have to respect the views of the regulators.
While adequate provisioning can be made against NPAs, incremental funding for these projects to be completed becomes difficult, he said, adding that then it triggers a vicious cycle of no other lender wanting to step in either.
He also stressed on the need for a Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme version 2.0, stating that “it has been amongst the best executed and impactful government schemes”.
Parekh stated that both, financiers and developers should continue to work on affordable homes, as the segment has the greatest demand.
He also called on banks and NBFCs to continue to support the credit needs of the real estate sector.
“We need more homes, more commercial premises, more construction and for the Indian economy to grow at its true potential, credit growth cannot stay tepid at a mere six to seven per cent,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...