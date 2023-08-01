Howden, an international insurance broker, on Tuesday said that it has appointed Amit Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Indian unit from August 1.

Agarwal takes over the reins from Praveen Vashista, who was the CEO and Chairman of the company.

Vashishta will now be the Chairman of the Board while Agarwal will take care of the day to day business as CEO of the company.

Agarwal joined Howden India in 2019 as a Managing Director and led its Liability & Specialty Risks practice.

Agarwal’s appointment as CEO underlines Howden India’s ambitious growth plans and aspiration to be a leading broker in one of the world’s fastest growing insurance markets by 2026.

Howden, which commenced operations in India in 2004, had last year obtained Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) approval to increase to 100 percent its stake in Howden India.

Howden India now employs over 300 people operating across offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad.

As a specialist commercial insurance broker, the company’s key product lines include Liability & Specialty, Agriculture, Health & Benefits, Aviation, Property & Construction, and Reinsurance.

