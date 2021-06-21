Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches cardless EMI facility

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 21, 2021

Customers can convert transactions up to ₹5 lakh into easy EMIs

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has introduced an instant cardless EMI facility for online purchases on e-commerce platforms. The facility is available to the bank’s pre-approved customers across 2,500 e-commerce brands.

“Customers can convert the transactions up to ₹5 lakh into easy monthly installments by entering their registered mobile number, PAN and OTP at the check-out section of the e-commerce website or app,” said ICICI Bank in a statement on Monday.

Published on June 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.