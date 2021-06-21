ICICI Bank launches cardless EMI facility

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has introduced an instant cardless EMI facility for online purchases on e-commerce platforms. The facility is available to the bank’s pre-approved customers across 2,500 e-commerce brands.

“Customers can convert the transactions up to ₹5 lakh into easy monthly installments by entering their registered mobile number, PAN and OTP at the check-out section of the e-commerce website or app,” said ICICI Bank in a statement on Monday.