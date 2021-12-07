ICICI Bank offers instant overdraft facility to sellers registered on Flipkart

ICICI Bank has partnered with Flipkart to offer an instant and digital overdraft (OD) facility of up to ₹25 lakh to individual sellers and businesses registered on the e-commerce platform.

“Enabled by API integration, the partnership helps sellers to avail an OD from the Bank instantly in a process-from application to sanction to disbursement- that is entirely digital,” the bank said in a statement.

Customers of any bank can avail of ODs from ICICI Bank if they are registered as sellers with Flipkart, it further said.

Sellers having a current account with ICICI Bank can immediately start using the OD to meet their working capital requirements.