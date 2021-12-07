Money & Banking

ICICI Bank offers instant overdraft facility to sellers registered on Flipkart

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

Customers of any bank can avail of ODs from ICICI Bank if they are registered as sellers with Flipkart

ICICI Bank has partnered with Flipkart to offer an instant and digital overdraft (OD) facility of up to ₹25 lakh to individual sellers and businesses registered on the e-commerce platform.

“Enabled by API integration, the partnership helps sellers to avail an OD from the Bank instantly in a process-from application to sanction to disbursement- that is entirely digital,” the bank said in a statement.

Customers of any bank can avail of ODs from ICICI Bank if they are registered as sellers with Flipkart, it further said.

Sellers having a current account with ICICI Bank can immediately start using the OD to meet their working capital requirements.

Published on December 07, 2021

Flipkart
ICICI Bank Ltd
