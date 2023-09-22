ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Thursday said its Managing Director and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has resigned after serving the company for 14 years to pursue a career opportunity outside the country.

The board has taken note of the resignation of Dasgupta, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Dasgupta shall be officiating his responsibilities till his last working date, which shall be intimated in due course of time. The company is in the process of filling up the resultant vacancy," it said.

He tendered his resignation vide letter dated September 21, to pursue a career opportunity outside the country.

In his resignation letter forwarded to the board, Dasgupta said the company has grown revenues six times and net profit 78 times over these 14 years.

"I would have had to step down from my position in April 2024 after completion of 15 years as the CEO. As such, the succession planning process has been initiated and I am certain that a suitable successor will be found soon," the letter said.