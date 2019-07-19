ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit rises 7% at ₹310 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 7.1 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹310 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The general insurer had posted a net profit of ₹ 289 crore in the corresponding April-June period of previous fiscal.

The company’s gross direct premium income (GDPI) fell 7.6 per cent to ₹3,487 crore during June quarter of 2019-20 as against ₹3,774 crore in the year ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Excluding crop segment, the company said its GDPI grew by 17.7 per cent to ₹3,488 crore from ₹2,964 crore a year ago, which was higher than the industry growth (excluding crop segment) of 13.6 per cent.

ICICI Lombard offers products such as motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance.

Shares of the company Friday closed 1.98 per cent lower at ₹1,070.60 on the BSE.