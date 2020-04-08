Money & Banking

IDBI Bank board sets bond borrowing limit

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

A view of IDBI bank in Secunderabad   -  THE HINDU

IDBI Bank’s board of directors on Wednesday approved rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹7,500 crore for FY 2020-21.

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India promoted bank said in a statement that the resources would be borrowed in one or more tranches of additional tier-1 bonds up to ₹3,000 crore, Basel III tier-2 bonds up to ₹3,500 crore and senior/infrastructure bonds up to ₹1,000 crore by way of private placement during FY 2020-21.

IDBI Bank shares closed at ₹19.85 apiece, down 1 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

IDBI Bank Ltd
