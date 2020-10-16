Money & Banking

IDBI Bank launches banking services on WhatsApp

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

Services offered include account balance information, last five transactions and request for cheque book

IDBI Bank on Friday announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp Banking service is being offered through a dedicated WhatsApp verified number ensuring end-to-end encryption, the Bank said in a statement.

The facility will enable IDBI Bank customers to avail various essential services such as account balance information, last five transactions, request for a cheque book and an email statement, interest rates, as well as details of IDBI Bank branches/ATMs in the vicinity, to begin with.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank, said the Bank aims at creating ease of accessibility and convenience for its customers through the WhatsApp Banking facility by offering an instant solution to their immediate basic banking needs from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Published on October 16, 2020
