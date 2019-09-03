IDBI Bank to get Rs 9000 crore

The Central Government on Tuesday announced providing additional capital to IDBI Bank. This will help bank to provide more loan.

As of now, LIC of India holds 51 per cent while remaining 49 per cent is with the Government.

Accordingly, it was decided in the Cabinet meeting that Central Government will provide Rs 4557 crore while LIC of India will infuse Rs 4743 crore.

LIC of India acquired 51 per cent of Centre’s shareholding last year. It said that, since then, bank’s performance on various parameters are improving. As on date credit growth has jumped to 11.58 per cent from 6.22 per cent while net non performing asset, as ratio to advanced came down to 10.11 per cent from 17.3 per cent.

The bank expects its revenue to grow by Rs 500 crore this fiscal and by Rs 1,000 crore next fiscal.