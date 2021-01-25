IDRBT gets new director

Content creators mean business
D Janakiram has taken over as the new director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), an arm of Reserve Bank of India.
Before joining IDRBT, he was a senior professor of computer science and engineering department, IIT Madras. He was also a Visiting Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in the USA.
His current research focusses on building large scale distributed systems and challenges in big data processing and cloud computing and blockchain technologies.
”Janakiram brings with him immense experience in various fields of direct relevance to Banking and Financial Technology,’’ IDRBT said in a release issued on Monday.
A PhD from IIT Delhi, he was awarded the Boyscast Fellowship in 1997, the IBM Faculty Award in 2007 and Yahoo Faculty Grant in 2009. Having wrote over 150 research papers, Janakiram is the editor of six books. He authored on Grid Computing, Building Large Scale Software Systems and Grid and Cloud Computing.
