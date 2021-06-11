IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches to change from July 1

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Canara Bank said on Friday the IFSC codes of the erstwhile Syndicate bank branches will change with effect from July 1, 2021.
Customers have to use the new CANARA IFSC for receiving funds through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, it said in a statement.
Also read: Canara Bank donates 50 oxygen concentrators
The new IFSC can be obtained through URL canarabank.com/IFSC.html or accessing the website of Canara Bank or by visiting any Canara Bank Branch.
Customers of the erstwhile (e)-Syndicate Bank will have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC & MICR codes, it said.
Swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX) which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages for Foreign Exchange transactions shall be discontinued with effect from July 1, 2021.
“All our customers are advised to use the swift code (CNRBINBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs,” the statement added.
Canara Bank is the fourth-largest public sector bank in the country after its amalgamation with Syndicate Bank in April 2020, it was noted.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...