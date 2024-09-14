ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd (ICRA ESG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, has assigned its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating to InCred Financial Services Ltd.
The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), which focuses on personal loans, student loans, business loans, etc., has been assigned a rating of “Impact 57, Moderate”.
An ESG Impact rating between 40 and 59 indicates that the entity has a moderate commitment to ESG principles and has yet to meaningfully adopt comprehensive sustainability practices.
ICRA ESG said the ESG-assigned ratings help investors assess the non-financial risks and opportunities associated with entities and facilitate making better investment decisions, paving the way for a more sustainable and responsible investment landscape.
The agency added that these ratings also help the rated entity gain a better understanding and diagnostics of its ESG impact and accordingly plan and execute its future sustainability actions.
ends
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.