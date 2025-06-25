Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) and GSK plc will be supplying world’s first malaria vaccine (RTS,S) to global vaccine alliance Gavi for its next vaccine replenishment phase during 2026-2030.

In this supply commitment, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will be reducing the price of the vaccine, developed by GSK, PATH and partners, by more than half, to less than $5, progressively by 2028. The supply will be in the range of 10 million doses subjected to demand and can be scaled up further based on the requirement.

While GSK developed the vaccine, it transferred technology to Bharat Biotech for further development and production which invested over $200 million in new, higher-output manufacturing facilities, product development and technology transfers.

These enhancements have enabled a phased reduction in the price of the malaria vaccine, starting immediately and fully realised by 2028, when the transfer of production between the two companies is complete.

Through Gavi support, RTS,S vaccine is expected to be rolled out in 12 endemic countries in Africa through routine immunisation programmes by the end of 2025 and the next replenishment phase would commence from 2026.

RTS,S was the first malaria vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021. Since then, GSK has made significant investments to enhance production capacity and efficiency, and to undertake the planned technology transfer to Bharat Biotech.

“The pledge to Gavi 6.0 is more than a pricing announcement. It’s a commitment to global equity, innovation, and collaboration. Through this historic announcement, we aim to change the course of malaria burden for millions of children and families,’‘ Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, BBIL.

By joining forces with GSK, and working closely with Gavi, and the WHO, Bharat Biotech was taking a real step toward closing the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria,’‘ he added.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK, said: “We partnered with Bharat Biotech in 2021 with a common goal: to find a sustainable solution to get ahead of malaria. Today, we announce GSK’s contribution to the long-term price ambition of the world’s first malaria vaccine, a key milestone achieved through collaboration with Bharat Biotech and partners from Gavi, PATH and the WHO.’‘

The GSK team worked hand in hand with Bharat Biotech to transfer the vaccine manufacturing technology, while simultaneously implementing crucial improvements in manufacturing efficiencies, resulting in today’s pledge to the Gavi replenishment, Breuer added.

In a recent evaluation of impact by the WHO of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, where over 2 million children received the RTS,S vaccine between 2019 and 2023, the WHO reported a 13 percent reduction in all-cause mortality and a 22 percent reduction in hospitalisations of severe malaria among children age- eligible for vaccination during the period.

According to Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi, with the support of its partners, Gavi helped 20 countries in Africa – nations that together shoulder over 70 per cent of the global malaria burden – protect their children, communities and health systems.

“Our ambition is to protect at least 50 million more children across Africa by the end of 2030, and this collaboration.’‘ he added.

Published on June 25, 2025