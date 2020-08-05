India Post Payments Bank to levy SMS alert charges every quarter

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Government-owned India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which seeks to primarily serve the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man), has decided to introduce quarterly SMS alert charges of ₹10 plus Goods and Service Tax (GST) for all customers, effective August 1.
By introducing SMS alert charges, the bank seems to have revisited its May 31,2020, decision, whereby it had decided to levy SMS alert charges of ₹5 plus GST per quarter on all customers, effective from quarter ending June 2020.
At ₹10 plus GST (of 18 per cent), all customers will have to pay₹11.80 as SMS alert charges per quarter. At ₹5 plus GST, the charges would have been ₹5.90 per quarter.
As at December-end 2019, the bank had 1.55 crore accounts. Hence, the bank can earn ₹73.16 crore in a year via SMS charges.
This move to introduce SMS charges seems to be aimed at shoring up revenues and comes on top of the bank cutting the interest rate on savings bank (SB) deposits thrice since February 2020 from 4 per cent to 2.75 per cent.
In its latest Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, the RBI has observed that the evolution of payment banks since their inception (between 2016 and 2018) suggests that they are yet to achieve optimal scale to break-even or attain profitability.
The limited operational space available to them and the large initial costs involved in setting up of the infrastructure imply that it may take time for payment banks to break even as they expand their customer base, it added.
While its services are available to all, the IPPB mainly focuses on serving social sector beneficiaries, migrant labourers, un-organised sector employees, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), panchayats, low-income households and the unbanked/under-banked segments in both the rural and urban areas.
The bank’s product suite includes deposits, money transfer, direct benefit transfers, sale of third party products, bill and utility payments, and enterprise and merchant payments. It cannot undertake lending activities.
As per IPPB’s business snapshot, as at December-end 2019, the balances in the 1.55 crore accounts aggregated ₹527.15 crore and the value of transactions was at ₹9,324.89 crore.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...