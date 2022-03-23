The board of Indiabulls Housing Finance has approved fund raising of up to ₹50,000 crore by the company through non-convertible debentures or bonds.
“To enable the company to raise funds through issue of NCDs and/or bonds after July 28, 2022, the board constituted committee at its meeting held on March 22, 2022... has authorised the company to raise funds through issue of NCDs and/or bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis up to the shareholders’ existing authorisation of ₹50,000 crore,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
It will seek enabling approval from shareholders for the fundraising in the extraordinary general meeting on April 18, it further said.
Published on
March 23, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.