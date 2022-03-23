The board of Indiabulls Housing Finance has approved fund raising of up to ₹50,000 crore by the company through non-convertible debentures or bonds.

“To enable the company to raise funds through issue of NCDs and/or bonds after July 28, 2022, the board constituted committee at its meeting held on March 22, 2022... has authorised the company to raise funds through issue of NCDs and/or bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis up to the shareholders’ existing authorisation of ₹50,000 crore,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

It will seek enabling approval from shareholders for the fundraising in the extraordinary general meeting on April 18, it further said.