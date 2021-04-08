Indian Bank’s online training in local dialects, a boon to MSMEs

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Rarely do we see a public sector bank undertaking an out-of-the-box initiative. But Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank appears to have shown the way that public sector banks can go beyond the business of lending and do their bit to support micro and small entrepreneurs.
Indian Bank has always been a frontrunner in MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) lending, with credit exposure of over ₹68,800 crore and has several schemes for these entities.
But its unique MSME Prerana, an online training and business mentoring programme in local dialects using simple terminologies, has created a huge impact on small entrepreneurs at a time when MSMEs are grappling with various issues such as closure of units, disruption in delivery schedules, payable and receivables.
MSME Prerana has unleashed a new wave of confidence among small entrepreneurs to equip themselves in financial statement analysis, filing of returns, and various skill sets required to handle the business professionally to overcome the crisis.
Lack of information about various financial products, services and schemes deprive MSMEs of benefits offered to them. MSME Prerana, launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in October 2020, seeks to address the information asymmetry that improves credit access and overall quality in the lending space.
“For entrepreneurs, the USP of this ‘Prerana’ initiative has been that it is a simple, jargon-free learning aid available in their local language and at their place of choice, being an online programme. Especially for women and SC/ST entrepreneurs, we have made it completely free with the bank sponsoring them,” says Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Bank.
The web training programme has been customised as per the requirement of entrepreneurs and various sectors such as textiles, automobile, food processing and leather industries in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. It also highlights the special schemes/ initiatives taken by the Central and State governments, RBI and banks.
With knowledge partner Poornatha & Co, which has done many programmes for small entrepreneurs, Indian Bank has designed the content, involving experts from both sides. This is a two-week programme and entrepreneurs have to spend 1-1.30 hours a day during this period. A series of 10 virtual programmes have been successfully conducted in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. With strong positive feedback to the programme, the bank is expanding it to more languages and to more states.
MSME Prerana will be rolled out in other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra this month. “On April 9, we are rolling out in Andhra Pradesh; we have covered more than 600 entrepreneurs through this programme so far,” said PC Dash, Programme Adviser.
Indian Bank has developed a webpage on ‘MSME Prerana’ for establishing an integrated business information solution network that links all relevant State and Central level information sources in one platform.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...