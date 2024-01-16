IndusInd Bank has launched the ‘EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card’ in association with EazyDiner. The credit card offers an additional discount of ₹500 while paying through the EazyDiner App via PayEazy for both dining and take-away at select restaurants.

Cardholders get an EazyDiner Prime membership for three months, with guaranteed discounts of 25 per cent to 50 per cent, at over 2,000 premium restaurants, without any joining or annual fees. Users can renew their membership upon payment of ₹30,000 every 90 days.

The card offers up to 2 reward points on every ₹100 spent; in addition to the discounts, the reward points earned can be redeemed instantly against dining bills on the EazyDiner app.

The IndusInd stock declined by 0.48 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹1,680.70 as of 11:18 am on Tuesday.