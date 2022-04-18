Invoicemart touches ₹14,600 crore in throughput in FY22

TreDS platform Invoicemart has reached a record throughput of over ₹26,000 crore, of which, ₹14,600 crore was recorded in the last financial year.

In a statement on Monday, it said reached several milestones in 2021-22.

“It is the only TReDS platform to have registered more than 1,000 of India’s top corporates, PSUs, CPSEs as ‘buyers’ and has enabled financing of over 10 lakh MSME invoices on TReDS,” it said.

The Axis Bank-backed platform now has registered MSMEs in over 700 locations and managed to reach over 3,200 PIN codes.

It is in process of finalising agreements with various state government and departments to help their MSMEs get benefits from its digital marketplace.

Prakash Sankaran, MD and CEO, A. TREDS Ltd said “This has been a year where we have seen every aspect grow-- number of participants, number of invoices financed, throughput volumes all while providing fine interest rates to MSMEs and buyers.”