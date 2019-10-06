Money & Banking

IOB disburses loans worth ₹430 cr during outreach programme

PTI Chennai | Updated on October 06, 2019 Published on October 06, 2019

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has disbursed loans of ₹430 crore to beneficiaries during a two-day outreach programme held here.

A total number of 1,700 beneficiaries received loans totalling ₹430 crore at the programme, a bank statement said here.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the Customers’ Outreach Initiative programme in the city on Saturday and disbursed loans to the beneficiaries.

Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Karnam Sekar said the bank has been taking various initiatives towards implementing government-sponsored schemes like MUDRA, StandUp India and other retail loans, it said.

Published on October 06, 2019
Indian Overseas Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka Bank to focus on CASA growth