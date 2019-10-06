IOB disburses loans worth ₹430 cr during outreach programme

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has disbursed loans of ₹430 crore to beneficiaries during a two-day outreach programme held here.

A total number of 1,700 beneficiaries received loans totalling ₹430 crore at the programme, a bank statement said here.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the Customers’ Outreach Initiative programme in the city on Saturday and disbursed loans to the beneficiaries.

Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Karnam Sekar said the bank has been taking various initiatives towards implementing government-sponsored schemes like MUDRA, StandUp India and other retail loans, it said.