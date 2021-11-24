JM Financial’s NBFC arm launches digital investment platform

JM Financial Products Ltd (JMFPL), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the JM Financial Group, has launched Bondskart.com, a digital investment platform for debt securities.

Bondskart.com features fixed income investment options across rating categories, yields and instrument types such as plain vanilla bonds, sub-debt or Tier II and perpetual bonds, alongside in-house analytics and a data-driven technology platform, JM Financial said in a statement.

Available on the web as well as on a mobile app, it offers investors the flexibility to sell their debt securities with secure settlements, the company said.

Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JMFPL, said that Bondskart.com complements JMFPL’s investment distribution framework to serve all categories of investors.