Julius Baer, a global wealth management and financial services company, has promoted Kunal Sumaya to Market Head Global NRI (Non-Resident Indians), with effect from January. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

In his new role, he will cover NRI markets across Singapore, Dubai and Zurich. He will report to Rahul Malhotra who will assume the role as Member of the Executive Board, Julius Baer Group and Head Emerging Markets from January.

Kunal is currently the Group Head Global India, Japan and Singapore. During his 13-year tenure at Julius Baer, Kunal has significantly contributed to the expansion of Julius Baer’s Global India and developed markets businesses from Singapore and Dubai.

Umang Papneja will remain in his role as CEO, Julius Baer India and continue to drive the bank’s India transformation strategy.