Neobanking start-up Jupiter has appointed Anuj Rathi, the former head of revenue and growth at Swiggy, as a chief product and marketing officer.

In his new role, Rathi will lead product, design, growth and marketing at Jupiter and work closely with founder and CEO, Jitendra Gupta.

“Next phase of growth”

Rathi had joined Swiggy in 2016, and was one of the senior-most product leaders. On his LinkedIn profile, Rathi wrote that he joined Swiggy when the food delivery major was as young as two years old. He served the company for seven years and left as the SVP of revenue and growth.

He also had stints with Flipkart, Snapdeal and Walmart, in product management, omnichannel commerce, revenue and growth.

“We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role in Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money,” said Jitendra Gupta

Commenting on his appointment, Rathi said, “I’m looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”

Jupiter’s secured its non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence in April.

