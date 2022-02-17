Karnataka Bank bags three banking tech awards

Karnataka Bank has bagged three awards at the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards: 2020-21 Next Gen Banking, instituted by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The bank has won the awards under categories: Best Technology Bank of the Year; Best Fintech Adoption; and Best Use of AI/ML & Data Analytics — all runner-ups.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank in a statement said, “It is a proud moment for the bank as we find ourselves in the league of leading financial institutions pioneering the new age banking technology. The awards are testimony to the in-house capabilities of the Bank’s Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Bengaluru.

“We remain committed to innovate, build best in class products and processes using agile methodologies, partnering with FinTechs, focusing on UI/UX and increasing AI/ML by complying to regulatory guidelines.

“With this focus on technology and digital transformation, the bank endeavours to emerge as ‘Digital Bank of Future’ all the while retaining its core values and identity built on more than 98 years of purposeful banking history. I am happy to dedicate these awards to the IT team and staff members of the bank for their zeal and enthusiasm in fostering the IT dream of the bank”.