Karnataka Bank has gone live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), the national portal of Indian Customs of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, enabling its customers to pay customs duty online.

Launching the facility, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said the integration of Karnataka Bank on ICEGATE portal will enable all its individual and corporate customers pay customs duty at their convenience, enabling smooth conduct of their business.

“I am sure that this will have a positive impact on the forex business of the bank and help in augmenting CASA deposits. This is yet another digital initiative being dedicated to our customers under the KBL–Nxt Digital Transformation project of the bank,” he said.