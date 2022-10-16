The two Digital Banking Units (DBUs) of Karnataka Bank started functioning at Airport Road in Mangaluru, and at Vijayanagara First Stage in Mysuru on Sunday.

Karnataka Bank’s two DBUs are part of the 75 DBUs of various banks dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence.

The DBUs provide banking products and services to customers in self-service as well as assisted (digital) mode in a paperless, secure, and connected environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, said it is a matter of pride for Karnataka Bank to be selected for opening two DBUs out of the total 75 DBUs and further an honour to have them inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

“I consider it as an acknowledgment and recognition at national level for the rapid strides Karnataka Bank has been making in promoting digital banking in the country through its various initiatives. This recognition is even more special as we are now stepping into the “Centenary Year” of our existence. We are committed to supporting the government of India in furthering the cause of promoting digital financial inclusion and bolstering our economy in the future, as the bank aspires to evolve as the “Digital Bank of the Future,” he said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada, said DBUs are a step towards Digital India where banking services will be available to the common man 24X7. “I am very happy that our own Karnataka bank, which is celebrating its Centenary Year next year and has already taken a lot of digital initiatives, has been allotted with Mangaluru and Mysuru DBUs in Karnataka state,” he said.