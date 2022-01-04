Karnataka Bank reports 10.59% growth in savings and current account deposits

The Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits of Karnataka Bank Ltd grew 10.59 per cent during the quarter ended December 2021 against the corresponding period of 2020.

The bank informed the stock exchanges that its CASA deposits stood at ₹24,549.40 crore (provisional) at the end of December 2021, against ₹22,198.77 crore in December 2020. The CASA deposits stood at ₹23,755.08 crore at the end of September 2021.

The core deposits of the bank increased to ₹78,424.66 crore (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against ₹73,800.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21 — a growth of 6.27 per cent.

The share of CASA to total deposits increased to 31.31 per cent (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against 30.08 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The share of CASA to total deposits stood at 30.89 per cent during the second quarter of 2021-22.

The gross advances of the bank increased to ₹56,655.16 crore (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against ₹54,026.39 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21, recording a growth of 4.87 per cent.

The bank informed the stock exchanges that the above information was subject to limited review by statutory auditors.