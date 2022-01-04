Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank reports 10.59% growth in savings and current account deposits

BL Mangaluru Bureau January 4 | Updated on January 04, 2022

Core deposits grew by 6.27%

The Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits of Karnataka Bank Ltd grew 10.59 per cent during the quarter ended December 2021 against the corresponding period of 2020.

The bank informed the stock exchanges that its CASA deposits stood at ₹24,549.40 crore (provisional) at the end of December 2021, against ₹22,198.77 crore in December 2020. The CASA deposits stood at ₹23,755.08 crore at the end of September 2021.

Liquidity flush: Banks seek to park more than the notified amount at VRRR auction

The core deposits of the bank increased to ₹78,424.66 crore (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against ₹73,800.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21 — a growth of 6.27 per cent.

The share of CASA to total deposits increased to 31.31 per cent (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against 30.08 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The share of CASA to total deposits stood at 30.89 per cent during the second quarter of 2021-22.

CSB Bank sees 12% spike in gross advances portfolio

The gross advances of the bank increased to ₹56,655.16 crore (provisional) during the third quarter of 2021-22, against ₹54,026.39 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21, recording a growth of 4.87 per cent.

The bank informed the stock exchanges that the above information was subject to limited review by statutory auditors.

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.