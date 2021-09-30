Money & Banking

KLM Axiva Finvest comes out with NCD issue

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 30, 2021

Firm aims to raise ₹200 crore and the entire amount will be used for the expansion of gold loans

KLM Axiva Finvest, the Kochi based NBFC, has come out with an NCD issue with a face value of ₹1000. The issue, fifth in the series, opened on September 30 and will close on October 26. The minimum investment starts at ₹5,000.

There are 10 deposit plans and various schemes ranging from 12 months to 80 months, offering interest rates ranging from 10 to 11.25 per cent. The issue also consists of a scheme where the deposit amount will be doubled in 80 months.

The company in a statement claimed that the last issue was oversubscribed. With the new NCD issue, it aims to raise ₹200 crore and the entire amount raised will be used for the expansion of gold loans, J Alexander, Chairman of the firm, said.

Published on September 30, 2021

