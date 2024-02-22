The 37th State Conference of Union Bank of India Employees Union (Kerala) is set to convene at the Town Hall Ernakulam on February 24.

The conference will bring together policymakers, union representatives and industry stakeholders to tackle pivotal issues impacting the workforce and the overall stability of the banking sector of the State in general and Union Bank of India in particular.

K Rajan, Revenue Minister, will inaugurate the conference. C Ananthakrishnan, President of UBIEU (Kerala), will preside.

Founded in 1960, the union has been a steadfast advocate for the welfare and service conditions of bank employees. With majority membership under its banner, it continues its unwavering commitment to its members and the bank, celebrating over 60 years of dedicated service.

The banking sector faces critical challenges exacerbated by recent developments, including widespread vacancies and proposed privatisation and mergers, with over two lakh unfilled vacancies in public sector banks. The conference will serve as a crucial platform for robust discussions on policies prioritising job security, fair wages, and the preservation of public ownership in essential services like banking, PR Suresh, Chairman, Organising Committee said.

Widespread unfilled vacancies must not be seen as mere cost-cutting measures, but as a neglect of investing in a skilled workforce, he said.