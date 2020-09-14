Kotak Mahindra Bank launches digital home loans

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of online home loans.

“With a completely online sanction journey, consumers can apply, submit documents and get their home loans sanctioned in less than 48 hours. Both existing and new Kotak customers can apply for a home loan through the Kotak Digi Home Loans facility,”it said in a statement.

The facility is available for all new home loans and balance transfer cases as well as for different customer segments including salaried, self-employed entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals, it further said.