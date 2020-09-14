Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches digital home loans

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained modestly in early trade on Tuesday, although most analysts were “disappointed” by the company’s Q1 financial performance   -  REUTERS

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of online home loans.

“With a completely online sanction journey, consumers can apply, submit documents and get their home loans sanctioned in less than 48 hours. Both existing and new Kotak customers can apply for a home loan through the Kotak Digi Home Loans facility,”it said in a statement.

The facility is available for all new home loans and balance transfer cases as well as for different customer segments including salaried, self-employed entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals, it further said.

home loans
Kotak Mahindra Bank
