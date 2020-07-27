Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit down 8.5% on higher provisions

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported an 8.5 per cent drop in its standalone net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal with a three-fold increase in provisions.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,244.45 crore as against ₹1,360.20 crore recorded a year ago.
Its total income fell 3.3 per cent to ₹7,685.40 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against ₹7,944.61 crore a year ago.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020-21 increased by 17.8 per cent to ₹3,724 crore from ₹3,161 crore a year ago. Net interest margin for the first quarter of the fiscal was at 4.4 per cent. Other income fell by over 41 per cent to ₹773.54 crore in the quarter under review.
Asset quality was a concern with provisions tripling to ₹962.01 crore in the April to June quarter 2020 from ₹316.76 crore a year ago.
“Additional Covid-19 related general provision of ₹667 crore has been made at the consolidated level in the first quarter, which includes ₹616 crore at the bank level,” it said in a statement, adding that total provisions for Covid-19 at the group stand at ₹1,381 crore as at June 30, 2020.
Gross non-performing assets rose 2.7 per cent to ₹5,619.33 crore as on June 30, 2020 from 2.19 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs amounted to ₹1,777.10 crore or 0.87 per cent of net advances at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal versus 0.73 per cent as on June 30, 2019.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III, as on June 30, 2020 was 21.2 per cent and Tier I ratio is 20.6 per cent.
Average savings deposits crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the bank with a 34 per cent growth to ₹1,05,673 crore for the first quarter. Advances as on June 30, 2020 fell marginally to ₹2,03,998 crore at the end of the first quarter this fiscal from ₹2,08,030 crore as on June 30, 2019.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...