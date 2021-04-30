Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Group announces new chiefs for insurance business

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 30, 2021

These appointments will be effective May 1

Kotak Mahindra Group on Friday announced two key appointments for their insurance businesses.

Mahesh Balasubramanian will be the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Suresh Agarwal will be the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak General Insurance. These appointments will be effective May 1, 2021.

“These moves come as G Murlidhar completes a 10-year term as the Managing Director of Kotak Life and superannuates on Friday (April 30, 2021),” Kotak Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Balasubramanian is the MD and CEO of Kotak GI, and has been heading the company since 2014 while Agarwal led Kotak Life’s distribution network and has played a vital role in establishing a vast pan-India network for the company.

Published on April 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.