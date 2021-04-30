Kotak Mahindra Group announces new chiefs for insurance business

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Kotak Mahindra Group on Friday announced two key appointments for their insurance businesses.
Mahesh Balasubramanian will be the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Suresh Agarwal will be the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak General Insurance. These appointments will be effective May 1, 2021.
“These moves come as G Murlidhar completes a 10-year term as the Managing Director of Kotak Life and superannuates on Friday (April 30, 2021),” Kotak Mahindra Group said in a statement.
Balasubramanian is the MD and CEO of Kotak GI, and has been heading the company since 2014 while Agarwal led Kotak Life’s distribution network and has played a vital role in establishing a vast pan-India network for the company.
