Lenders expect pick up in credit demand in H2FY22

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Most lenders are hopeful of improved customer sentiments and higher disbursements in the second half of the fiscal with a drop in Covid-19 infections and normalisation of economic activities.
Second-quarter results of private banks and non banking finance companies indicated improved sentiments and higher disbursements. Most lenders said they expect a pick-up in corporate loans as well in the second half of the fiscal.
“Most private banks demonstrated a steady recovery in loan growth, led by the retail, SME and business banking portfolios. Most banks also reported a decline in gross and net non-performing assets ratio due to higher recoveries/upgrades during the quarter,” said a report by Motilal Oswal.
In the second quarter of the fiscal, all NBFCs exhibited a sharp improvement in disbursements which had been impacted by the second Covid wave in the prior quarter, it further said.
HDFC Bank reported a 15.5 per cent increase in its total advances as of September 30, 2021 to ₹11,98,837 crore from a year ago while ICICI Bank reported 17 per cent growth in advances on a year-on-year basis.
“Festive season demand is much higher than what we saw last fiscal. Further, typically the second half of the year is busier in terms of disbursements. We expect that with the economy opening up and hopefully no third wave, loan demand should pick up further, especially in the fourth quarter of the fiscal,” explained a senior bank executive.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported that in October 2021, the business continued its momentum with disbursement of about ₹2,650 crore, which is a 20 per cent y-o-y growth.
“In the absence of a third wave, (we are) quite confident about the second half of the year on growth, risk and financial metrics,” Bajaj Finance said in its investor presentation for the second quarter of the fiscal, adding that under such circumstances, it expects quarterly AUM growth rate to be strong for the rest of the year.
Bajaj Finance had reported a 75 per cent jump in new loans booked during the second quarter at 63.3 lakh from 36.2 lakh in the second quarter last fiscal.
Credit growth has seen some pick-up in recent weeks. Data with the Reserve Bank of India shows that on a y-o-y basis, non-food bank credit growth accelerated to 6.8 per cent in September 2021 as compared to 5.1 per cent in September 2020.
Credit growth to industry picked-up to 2.5 per cent in September 2021 from 0.4 per cent in September 2020. Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 0.8 per cent in September 2021 from 9.2 per cent in September 2020, mainly due to contraction in credit growth to NBFCs, trade and commercial real estate. However personal loans grew by 12.1 per cent in September 2021 as compared to 8.4 per cent a year ago.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...