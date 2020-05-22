Lenders have recovered money in just 14% of cases resolved by NCLT: Report

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
Financial and operational creditors have managed to recover money in just 221 cases, or 14 per cent, of the 1,604 cases resolved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) till March-end.
In the three years ended March 31, there were about 2,170 cases pending before various Benches of the NCLT, taking the overall cases admitted for resolution to 3,774. The NCLT ordered liquidation in 914 cases (57 per cent) while 312 cases (19 per cent) went on appeal and about 157 litigations (10 per cent) were withdrawn, said Motilal Oswal Research’s three-year report card on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Interestingly, of the 914 cases where liquidation was ordered, the final report was submitted for just 69.
The recovery of loans under IBC drops to 25 per cent from 44 per cent, if one excludes the initial list of 12 large defaulters referred by the RBI, in 2017. Of the 12 large companies that defaulted, Electrosteel Steels, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Alok Industries, Jyoti Structure and JP Infratech were resolved while Bhushan Power is awaiting the final verdict of the Supreme Court.
As of March-end, the average time taken for the resolution of cases stood at 410 days (including the days spent under litigation). This is longer than the prescribed 270-day timeframe. The average time taken for the 914 liquidation orders announced to date is 309 days.
Among the public sector banks, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India will be the key beneficiaries of default resolution, while ICICI Bank will gain the most among the private sector banks, said the Motilal Oswal report.
The pace of resolution will slow down further with the outbreak of the pandemic, it predicted.
The government has announced several amendments to IBC as part of the economic relief package for Covid-ravaged India Inc. It has increased the threshold for IBC cases to ₹1 crore from ₹10 lakh and suspended all new insolvency proceedings for one year. Lenders have been instructed to keep all Covid-related debt out of the definition of default.
Earlier, the resolution timeline was extended to 270 from 180 days to ease the additional provisioning requirement for banks.
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...