LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday said its home loan rates will start from 8.40 per cent against 8.50 per cent earlier.

The special home loan rates offer is for new applicants (with credit bureau score of 750 and above) for home loans up to ₹2 crores.

The new rates coincide with the festival season and are applicable for applications submitted after October 27 2023, provided the first disbursement takes place on or before December 31 2023, the housing finance company said in a statement.

Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD and CEO, LICHFL, said that the festival period is marked by a lot of buying activities and the special offer is expected to enhance the sentiments for home buying.