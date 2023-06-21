The UK based Lloyds Banking Group will be investing in a new technology centre in Hyderabad.

The Group, which operates the UK’s largest digital bank and has over 20 million digitally active users, plans to further expand its digital capability with the opening of the new technology centre later this year.

Operating as part of Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyds Technology Centre forms part of the Group’s £3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering.

It will initially employ around 600 highly skilled specialists in technology, data and cyber security roles as it further enhances the Group’s customer experience and builds its in-house technical capability, according to a release.

Also Read: On the FDI route to manufacturing success

Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer, Lloyds Banking Group, said, “Our investment in the new technology centre in Hyderabad reflects India’s rise as a tech innovation powerhouse, which we hope to utilise to meet customers’ changing needs and support our long-term growth strategy.”

As the Group grows it’s our presence in the area, and create additional roles, there would be a wealth of opportunities in Hyderabad especially given its highly talented engineers and impressive technology ecosystem, he added.

K. T. Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister and MA&UD, Telangana, said: “It was great to meet representatives from Lloyds Banking Group only a couple of months ago while visiting London and we express our gratitude and extend a warm welcome to Lloyds Banking Group for selecting Hyderabad.”

Also Read: ‘State of the Economy’. Gross FDI inflows declined 16.3% in FY23 to $71 billion