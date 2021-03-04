Loan-book fraud: Former Religare MD named beneficiary of ₹34 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has named Sunil Godwani, former MD of financial services firm Religare Enterprises, as the beneficiary of ₹34 crore in the corporate loan-book fraud, in its supplementary charge-sheet, sources told BusinessLine.

The total outstanding in the corporate loan book as on December 2020 is ₹2,967 crore. Godwani is also a co-accused in the loan scam involving Laxmi Vilas Bank, where Religare deposited nearly ₹900 crore with the bank, which was used by the bank to further lend to entities linked to Shivinder and Malvinder Singh, erstwhile promoters of Religare Group.

Malvinder, Shivinder, Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena were arrested in the case by the EoW Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in 2019, for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing in other companies. An FIR was registered in March 2019, after the police received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Malvinder, Shivinder and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

Money-laundering case

The ED too has lodged a money-laundering case based on this. The Serious Fraud Office, after investigation, had issued an alert against Godwani leaving for overseas. In 2019, Godwani was arrested at the Delhi airport before he could leave for London. Godhwani was released on interim bail for three weeks on September 25, 2020 by the Sessions Court in Delhi.

The interim bail was extended for 10 days to October 15, 2020. Godwani was supposed to surrender on October 26 but did not do so, sources involved in the matter said. In its order dated December 4, 2020, the Sessions Court directed Godwani to surrender within two days, adn this was challenged by Godwani and the arrest was stayed by the High Court vide order dated December 5, 2020.

An FIR was registered with EOW and a criminal complaint was filed on December 19, 2018 into the matter. Godwani could not be reached on his mobile phone.