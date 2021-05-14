Loan restructuring: FIDC seeks clarity from RBI on relief measures

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has written to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das seeking more clarity and highlighting residual issues in the NBFC sector after the announcement of relief measures for loan restructuring on May 5.
“To clarify or permit restructuring of such MSME accounts, which had been restructured under Restructuring Framework 1.0 and increasing the period of moratorium and/or extending the residual tenor up to a total of two years for MSMEs, along the same lines as the support provided to individuals and small businesses,” said the representation by FIDC, which is the representative body of assets and loan financing companies.
It has also sought inclusion of hybrid use of tractors under the definition of small businesses, thereby allowing restructuring of such mixed-use tractor (equipment) loans.
FIDC has asked for allowing moratorium up to an additional three years, taking both Resolution Framework 1.0 and 2.0 together, for long tenure loans (loans with a residual tenure of at least five years), over and above the period of two years.
“For loans with residual tenure of up to five years: increase the overall moratorium period by additional one year, that is overall cap of three years,” said FIDC, adding that for loans with residual tenure between five years and 10 years, the overall moratorium period should be increased by an additional two years to an overall cap of four years.
Similarly, for loans with residual tenure of over 10 years, the overall moratorium period should be increased by an additional three years to an overall cap of five years.
“It is our earnest request that on the lines of MSMEs, the individuals and small businesses, who are impacted by Covid-19, should also be allowed upgrade even if they slipped into NPA category between April 1, and the date of implementation,” said FIDC, requesting that the RBI should issue an amendment or clarification on the matter.
Given the State-level lockdowns and restrictions in movement, FIDC has also suggested permitting digital delivery of documentation. “Customers be allowed to request and invoke restructuring through video, email, SMS or WhatsApp and restructuring documentation may be allowed to be signed digitally either via e-Sign or through click-wrap method,” it has said in the recommendation.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...