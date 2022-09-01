Lulu Financial Holdings opens 250th branch at Dubai mall

LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH) has opened its 250th global branch in Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall.

The branch was inaugurated by Aman Puri, Consul General of India, in the presence of Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed and other management . The company has branches across the UAE and nine other countries.

Ahamed said, “As one of the leading players in the financial services sector, not just in the UAE but also in other markets, we have been credited for being attuned to the sector’s needs. Our efforts to bridge the gap between our consumers and our various physical and digital touch points are a key part of our growth story, and the 250th branch is a mark of our determinationto disrupt the global payments ecosystem.”