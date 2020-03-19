Madhu Kapur sells Yes Bank shares worth ₹161 crore at ₹65 a share

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Another promoter of Yes Bank, Madhu Kapur has sold 2.48 crore shares in the company on Wednesday, as per bulk deal data on the NSE. She held more than 17 crore shares prior to Wednesday’s sale. The share price of Yes Bank, which had touched a low of ₹5.6 this month rose to touch a high of ₹87 on Wedesdnay. At the selling price, Kapur managed to raise more than ₹161 crore.
As per an Reserve Bank of India approved restructuring scheme, State Bank of India has picked up 49 per cent stake in the company. Other investors including Kotak Bank and HDFC too picked up stake. But as per the scheme, 75 per cent stake in the company is locked for three years. Of the more than 17 crore shares she held, Kapur too would be able to sell only around 4 crore shares in the bank as the rest of her holding will stay locked in.
Post the restructuring scheme, the shareholding of promoter Madhu Kapur and family has reduced from 8.33 per cent to 1.68 per cent.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...