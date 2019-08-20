Money & Banking

Mahindra Finance to pick 58.2% in Sri Lanka's Ideal Finance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 20, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has entered into a joint venture with Sri Lanka's Ideal Finance Ltd. Mahindra Finance will invest LKR 2 billion until March 2021 for up to 58.2 per cent stake in Ideal Finance.

Mahindra Finance has been looking at expanding its market overseas as part of its global growth strategy. "Sri Lanka, with its cultural and geographical similarity to India and its vibrant financial services market, emerged as the first choice. With this joint venture Mahindra Finance aims to replicate in Sri Lanka, its successful, socially inclusive business model," said a press statement.

Mahindra Finance manages an AUM of over $10 billion.

Ideal Finance Ltd (IFL) is a non-banking financial Institution registered with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. It commenced operations in March 2012. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial trucks, motor cars, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, gold loans and personal loans. IFL has an asset base of LKR 4.4 billion and an equity base of LKR 1.1 billion.

Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Finance, said: “We believe that the Sri Lankan market holds great potential for growth. We see a strong, long-term growth opportunity in this market and are committed to bringing in the required capital and expertise to fuel this growth.”

Published on August 20, 2019
merger, acquisition and takeover
NBFC
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI announces a slew of festive offers for retail banking customers