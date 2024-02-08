Manappuram Finance Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹575 crore in Q3 of FY24, reflecting a 46 per cent increase over the corresponding Q3 of FY23, which stood at ₹394 crore.

The NBFC’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) for Q3 stood at ₹40,385 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase over the corresponding quarter of FY23. The total consolidated operating income during the quarter was ₹2,305 crore. The consolidated gold loan portfolio experienced a 12 per cent increase, reaching ₹20,758 crore compared to the third quarter of FY23. The number of active gold loan customers stood at 25 lakh as of December 31, 2023.

V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said, “In the third quarter, at a consolidated level, we have made gains in profitability as well as AUM. Our efforts to establish ourselves as a major player in the non-gold businesses are bearing fruit, especially in microfinance, vehicles, and equipment.”

Gold loan AUM remained flat, while Asirvad Microfinance Ltd closed the quarter with an AUM of ₹11,563 crore, reflecting a growth of 34 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter. Asirvad’s net profit was ₹127 crore, demonstrating an 80 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

The Vehicles & Equipment Finance division ended the AUM at ₹3,597 crore, registering a robust 70 per cent y-o-y growth while maintaining good credit discipline. The home loans subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Ltd, has been showing a steady growth with an AUM of ₹1,415 crore, up by 41 per cent. The fee-based insurance brokerage business is growing well and a profit of ₹28 crore this quarter.

The company’s non-gold loan businesses now account for a 49 per cent share of its consolidated AUM.