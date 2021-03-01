Matam Venkata Rao appointed MD & CEO of Central Bank

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday said its Executive Director Matam Venkata Rao has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of Central Bank of India.
The central government through a gazette notification on February 26, 2021 has appointed Matam Venkata Rao, Executive Director, Canara Bank, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Central Bank of India for a period of three years, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Rao's appointment in the Central Bank of India will be effective from the date of assumption of office on or after March 1, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the lender.
"He ceases to be the Executive Director of Canara Bank with effect from March 1, 2021," Canara Bank said.
In May last year, the Banks Board Bureau had recommended Rao to be the new MD & CEO of Central Bank of India.
Rao's appointment is in lieu of M D Pallav Mohapatra, who retired as the MD & CEO of Central Bank of India on February 28, 2021.
Stocks of Canara Bank were trading at ₹ 155.60 apiece on BSE, down 0.89 per cent. The Central Bank of India scrip was trading at ₹ 18.70, down 2.81 per cent on BSE.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...