Max Life to digitally hire 40,000 agent advisors this fiscal

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd (Max Life), a private life insurer, on Friday said that the company has digitised its entire recruitment process and targets hiring of nearly 40,000 agent advisors in current fiscal.

Launched last year, in the backdrop of Covid-19, a new recruitment approach was designed and implemented to digitally enable quick, seamless identification, verification, and onboarding of prospects.

The new process enabled the it to recruit more than 23,000 agent advisors in FY21, out of which 38 per cent were diverse candidates. Bolstered by the success of last year, the company now aims to build the agency force with even more efficiencies in place to recruit a record number of agent advisors.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director at Max Life Insurance said in a statement: “The digital recruitment journey of our agency workforce has not only helped bring in top-quality talent to the business, but also ensured greater agility, speed and effectiveness in the entire onboarding journey. As a strong advocate for diversity, Max Life also aims to target a more diverse group of people in its recruitment strategies who are more representative of our customers.”

Under its digital recruitment push, Max Life initiated a comprehensive ‘Web-to-Recruit Program’ to enable quality agent recruitment. Built with an always-on approach, the program has enabled the agency with a reliable process of recruitment that has helped establish a healthy agent advisor talent pool. Similarly, mobile-based “Smart Banners” customised with the recruiter’s coordinates have enabled sending out clear communications to the prospect agent and engaging with them on a one-on-one basis.

The company recently launched a new training transformation program for its agency channel with the ‘Max Life Ace Talk’ initiative, the statement added.

The talk series aims to showcase inspirational stories by Max Life’s agent advisors to a network of upcoming agent advisors, fuelling inspiration from personal stories of success and professional journeys, driving a culture of heroes and evangelising the profession.