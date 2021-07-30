Max Life to digitally hire 40,000 agent advisors this fiscal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd (Max Life), a private life insurer, on Friday said that the company has digitised its entire recruitment process and targets hiring of nearly 40,000 agent advisors in current fiscal.
Launched last year, in the backdrop of Covid-19, a new recruitment approach was designed and implemented to digitally enable quick, seamless identification, verification, and onboarding of prospects.
The new process enabled the it to recruit more than 23,000 agent advisors in FY21, out of which 38 per cent were diverse candidates. Bolstered by the success of last year, the company now aims to build the agency force with even more efficiencies in place to recruit a record number of agent advisors.
V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director at Max Life Insurance said in a statement: “The digital recruitment journey of our agency workforce has not only helped bring in top-quality talent to the business, but also ensured greater agility, speed and effectiveness in the entire onboarding journey. As a strong advocate for diversity, Max Life also aims to target a more diverse group of people in its recruitment strategies who are more representative of our customers.”
Under its digital recruitment push, Max Life initiated a comprehensive ‘Web-to-Recruit Program’ to enable quality agent recruitment. Built with an always-on approach, the program has enabled the agency with a reliable process of recruitment that has helped establish a healthy agent advisor talent pool. Similarly, mobile-based “Smart Banners” customised with the recruiter’s coordinates have enabled sending out clear communications to the prospect agent and engaging with them on a one-on-one basis.
The company recently launched a new training transformation program for its agency channel with the ‘Max Life Ace Talk’ initiative, the statement added.
The talk series aims to showcase inspirational stories by Max Life’s agent advisors to a network of upcoming agent advisors, fuelling inspiration from personal stories of success and professional journeys, driving a culture of heroes and evangelising the profession.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...