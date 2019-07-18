MeToo: Private banks struggle with more complaints

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
It’s been more than a year since the now infamous #MeToo movement rocked various fields of employment globally. India Inc, too, has not been immune to it.
A look at the disclosures by various banks in their annual reports in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, shows that the number of complaints was more in private sector banks, compared to their public sector counterparts.
As many as 18 public sector banks disclosed that they received 91 complaints, including a few pending complaints from the previous fiscal, during 2018-19.
Of these, 68 complaints were disposed during the fiscal, and 23 were pending as on March 31, 2019. (The annual reports of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are not available. They were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1). Public sector banks such as Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, and Corporation Bank reported ‘nil’ complaints under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 during the fiscal.
All the banks said that they have a policy against sexual harassment and a formal process for dealing with complaints of harassment or discrimination.
Andhra Bank’s annual report said that it has appointed an internal compliance committee at the head office headed by a lady officer in the rank of a General Manager.
In the case of 14 private sector banks, where the annual reports are available, the number of complaints stood at 205 during 2018-19. Of them, 193 complaints were disposed during the year. The annual reports of the remaining private sector banks are yet to be published. Karnataka Bank and South Indian Bank said the number of complaints filed during the fiscal was ‘nil’.
Karur Vysya Bank’s annual report said that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) reviewed one complaint during 2017-18 and found the same to be malicious, malafide and false.
Further, ICC closed the complaint and recommended appropriate disciplinary action against the complainant for knowingly making a false complaint, it said.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...