Motilal Oswal Private Equity to invest ₹240 cr in Molbio Diagnostics

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE), a subsidiary of diversified financial services group Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), has agreed to invest up to ₹240 crore in Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based, research-driven diagnostic company. The investment will be made from its India Business Excellence Fund–III.
Molbio, along with its subsidiary Bigtec labs, had developed and commercialised Truenat, a point-of-care (PoC) molecular diagnostics platform using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology. Truenat can diagnose 22 infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis (TB), H1N1, dengue, HIV and hepatitis, among others. It has a pipeline for an additional 43 diseases, including Coronavirus and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), MOPE said in a statement.
Vishal Tulsyan, Managing Director and CEO of MOPE, said: “Molbio has successfully innovated the world’s first point-of-care molecular diagnostic platform and is a true testament to ‘Make in India’ for the world. Molbio’s business model of close-ended diagnostic platform with multiple test assays has strong potential across the globe, both in public and private sector”.
“Through this partnership, we intend to help Molbio scale up its operations…,” he added.
Established in 2000, Molbio and Bigtec have spent 18 years on R&D, collaborated with reputed institutions in India and across the globe to develop and deploy molecular diagnostics in resource-limited settings.
Molbio is working closely with Central and State governments to supportthe national mission of TB eradication by 2025 and efficient diagnosis of H1N1, dengue, hepatitis B&C and other infectious diseases.
Sriram Natarajan, Director and CEO of Molbio, said: “Today, India has the highest TB burden across the globe and nearly 1,400 people die of TB every day. Truenat will help in decentralising and democratising access to high-quality diagnostics to millions of patients suffering from TB and other infectious diseases even at peripheral and remote settings”.
“Partnering with MOPE will accelerate Molbio’s growth plans and help the company in scaling its business. The funds will be utilised for fulfilling large committed orders, expansion of manufacturing facility and for other working capital and general corporate purposes,” he added.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...